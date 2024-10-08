Jamie xx: In Waves Tour at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Jan. 17, 2025

Home News Olivia Sigunick October 8th, 2024 - 4:17 PM

DJ and producer Jamie xx is performing in Chicago at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Jan. 17, 2025. This tour is in honor of his newly released album In Waves, which was released just this past year.

James Thomas Smith, professionally known as Jamie xx is known for his solo work as a musician, DJ, producer, and remixer as well as for his band the xx. He is an English artist originating from London.

His music career took off during the early 2000s the band The xx with his classmates. The band had a good run from 2009 to 2017 with the release of their last album, I See You (2017). The band has worked with their music to create deluxe and remixed editions but they haven’t produced or released any new music since 2017.

Jamie xx however, released his first single “You’ve Got The Love (Jamie xx remixes)” in 2009 and his first studio album, We’re New Here, in 2011. His second album was released in 2015 and he had not released any new albums until now.

His discography consists of three studio albums, one EP, and 22 singles. He is skilled in his genre of indie pop and electronic and brought the heat for this new album.

Jamie xx brings his In Waves tour to the Byline Bank Aragon Stage here in Chicago on Jan. 17, 2025. Tickets can be purchased now through Live Nation LiveNation.com.

Location: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Address: 1106 W Lawrence

Show Time: 7:00 p.m.

Doors Open: 6:00 p.m.

Ages: 18+





