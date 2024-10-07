mxdwn Premiere: 808 Beach Team Up With Amy Douglas For Anthemic New Single “Whatever Daddy Says”

Home News Skyy Rincon October 7th, 2024 - 12:00 PM

808 Beach, a new electronic duo comprised of Bill Coleman and John Carr, are releasing their debut single under the moniker entitled “Whatever Daddy Says.” The track is high energy, perfect for the dancefloor with a bouncing beat and airy guitar track that keeps the tempo. Sonically, the single leans into a heavy disco vibe. Accompanied by Amy Douglas’ powerfully soulful vocals, the track is enigmatic, feeling brand new and nostalgic all at once. The lyricism is whimsical yet empowering making for a promising debut and laying the groundwork for further dynamic musical output.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Bill Coleman offered, “‘Whatever Daddy Says’ is our empowering nu disco, electro stomp of a tune that is designed to make you feel good and self assured from the moment you hear it. There’s an obvious forthright sexiness to Amy Douglas’s potent delivery and tongue-in-cheek lyricism but “DADDY” is also that genderless higher power and inner strength that pushes us to be carefree, unapologetic and unbothered. Toss in a few hooky ear worms and this is always 808 BEACH’s aim when we’re creating bops for the dancefloor!”

Amy Douglas also spoke fondly of the track, adding, “This was just so darn fun, it’s a pleasure and honor to work with Bill, John and toucan sounds on what we hope is your fave new naughty fun anthem.”

Douglas has previously worked with Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, The Blessed Madonna, Róisin Murphy and more. Coleman has collaborated with likes of Sinéad O’Connor, Lenny Kravitz and Beyonce while John Carr’s list includes Zayn Malik, Christina Aguilera and Jody Watley.