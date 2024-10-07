MC Lyte Shares Powerful New Video For “Make A Livin’”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 7th, 2024 - 1:00 PM

MC Lyte has released the highly anticipated video for her single titled “Make A Livin’.” The song brings fans a catchy beat while also conveying a powerful message. Her track mixes classic hip-hop and slowed-down melodies while her lyrics advocate for people to maintain the hustle that drives everyone to survive and thrive.

MC Lyte is seen strolling through the highs and lows of an average day in the video. This shows us and emphasizes the hustle that she speaks on in her lyrics. The scenes cut to beautiful shots of her in a busy city to shots of intimate moments where she appears to be reflecting. As she moves through the busy streets we sense the determination and grit that is needed in order to “make a livin’.”

The lyrics of the song encourage people to strive towards their goals and never give up, no matter what life may throw. It is a song dedicated to perseverance and empowerment. In the MusiCares panel led by MC Lyte and Saweetie in June, MC Lyte shared her insights as a pioneer while discussing the challenges and achievements in womens hip hop, which perfectly align with the “Make A Livin'” lyrics. This shows that MC Lyte has always stayed true to herself and she has continuously embodied perseverance and hard work, all while being a woman in the hip hop industry.