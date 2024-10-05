Future, FERG & Mike WiLL Made-It Team Up On New Single “Allure”

Home News Cristian Garcia October 5th, 2024 - 10:35 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

FERG taps rapper Future and producer Mike WiLL Made-It for his latest release “Allure”. “Allure” is the latest collaboration from FERG who recently teamed with Denzel Curry and TiaCorine on “HOT ONE” and Jaylen Brown on “Just Do It”.

A track that embodies an atmospheric trap-driven sound, set to a sinister beat, “Allure sees FERG and Future trading bars and showcasing their signature flows. The production, led by Mike WiLL Made-It, features a moody, bass-heavy beat with eerie synths, creating a sense of mystery and tension. Future and FERG deliver their verse with a laid-back yet assertive flow, speaking on themes of ambition, wealth and the allure of their lifestyles.

On Future’s end, his lyrics touch on the struggles and triumphs he’s experience in his rise to fame, while FERG’s energetic delivery adds a layer of intensity to the tack. The song’s title “Allure” is speaking specifically to the seductive pull of success, materialism and the challenges that come with maintain it and shaking off the disorientation with the engagement of excess.

The visualizer for “Allure” does a great job of highlighting the range of reactions that come finding newly attained success. The aesthetic presents a dark hypnotic vibe that features abstract imagery which contrast with the flashing neon lights, slow-motion effects and blurred smoky transition that mirror the dreamlike quality of the song and its themes.

“Allure” is the first single released by FERG off his anticipated new album DAROLD, coming soon. Marking his first project release since 2020s Floor Seats II, fans can anticipate more music from FERG soon.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback