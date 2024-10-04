Garth Brooks Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Calling the Suit “Extortion and Defamation”

Home News Lily Meline October 4th, 2024 - 9:43 PM

Typically, when someone, no matter their level of fame, chooses to come forward with allegations of sexual assault against a figure of notable power, said figure will, on many occasions, resort to paying hush money to let the situation die off or eventually plead guilty in court. Country singer Garth Brooks, however, has been fervently disputing claims from his hairdresser of alleged sexual violations such as groping, “revealing” himself and sending unwanted dick pics.

According to Brooks, “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.”

Although a lawsuit has been filed by Brooks’ hairdresser, Brooks has filed a suit of his own based on defamation of character. He’s claimed that the millions he was asked to pay his hairdresser would’ve been equivalent to hush money, and that he’s above such actions. In fact, Brooks is on record as saying that the actions of sexual assault he’s been accused of performing are “ugly acts no human should ever do to another.”

As of now, neither of the lawsuits have gone to court, so one can’t say for certain who’s actually in the wrong. Based on what’s happened so far, it seems like Brooks won’t let this situation blow over easily.