Julie Christmas Shares Powerful New Video For “The Ash”

According to metalinjection.net, back 2010, Julie Christmas released The Bad Wife in the form of Ridiculous and Full of Blood that came out earlier this year. And now, the band has given a more in depth look into the video for “The Ash,” which Christmas explains is a deeply personal song with a deep personal video.

“Girls dancing for hours, boys in masks gathering imaginary hordes of minions, neighbors, friends and family in a steady stream; sweat, muscle, blood, tears and fairy lights. Just like the song itself, ‘The Ash’ video is a deeply personal glimpse into each of the lives of the band. Derrick Belcham helped us capture the beautiful, powerful people around us in glimpses that remind us that individuality deserves, at the very least, a flashing moment of celebration.” said Julie Christmas.

As a whole, the music is great because of how each scene shows the band performing “The Ash” in a dark room, while the killer instrumentation and vocal performance shakes the background with a face-smacking metal metal vibe. The video production is amazing and surely fans will find themselves singing along to the rich lyrics.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat