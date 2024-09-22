Metronomy And Porij Collaborate On New Experimental Single “Petit Boy”

Home News Lauren Rettig September 22nd, 2024 - 2:57 PM

Continuing the saga of their recent collaborations, electronic band Metronomy’s Joseph Mount has just dropped a new single with London-based house band Porij titled “Petit Boy.” Listen below:

The track has a high-energy beat reverberating through the background. Mount’s vocals are highlighted with additional notes and chimes; while the music is a prominent figure in this track, Mount’s vocals are impossible to disregard. “Petit Boy” is a memorable tune that will most certainly make waves in the electronic music scene.

“It was a joyous experience getting to collaborate with Metronomy on this track,” Porij states. “It’s a silly tongue in cheek song about dealing with insecurities within ourself and others. We started it many moons ago and came back to it recently with fresh ears and thought it was decent haha. Very much looking forward to finally getting it out in the world.”

The release of “Petit Boy” follows a string of collaborations that resulted in Posse EP Volume 2, Metronomy’s first EP since 2021. The EP features work with artists such as Pan Amsterdam, Naima Bock, Joshua Idehen, Faux Real, Miki and others. While “Petit Boy” is its own release, the songs “Nice Town” and “Contact High” from Posse EP Volume 2 accompany the single.

Porij recently announced a series of European concert dates for January 2025; more information can be found on the band’s website.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin