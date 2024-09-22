Chelsea Wolfe Announces Winter 2024 Intimate U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz September 22nd, 2024 - 10:50 PM

According to BrooklynVegan, Chelsea Wolfe has announced her Winter 2024 tour dates, where she will be playing in four different states! These shows will take place in intimate venues and churches, allowing her to connect even more with her fans. All five shows will be played in December. There will be one in Massachusetts, one in New York, one in Pennsylvania and two in California. The shows in New York and Pennsylvania will be the ones played at The First Unitarian Church.

As Chelsea Wolfe has stated on Instagram, she will be “playing stripped-back, special versions” of both new and old songs. She will be accompanied by Enhancement and if you would like to take a peek, you can find Enhancement on Soundcloud. With the vibes of Chelsea’s songs, fans will most likely be decked out in all black with a grunge undertone as seen at her previous show at The Warsaw in March of this year. She is wonderful to see live so make sure to click the link in her Instagram bio and get your tickets!

Winter 2024 Tour Dates

12/04/24 – Boston, MA – The Armory

12/06/24 – New York, NY – The First Unitarian Church

12/07/24 – The First Unitarian Church – Philadelphia, PA

12/11/24 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

12/12/24 – Rio Theatre – Santa Cruz, CA