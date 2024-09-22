Bishop Briggs Releases New Introspective Song “Good For Me”

Home News Lauren Rettig September 22nd, 2024 - 3:03 PM

Vocal fireball Bishop Briggs announced her new album Tell My Therapist I’m Fine last month, and on Friday, September 20, Briggs released the second single from the highly anticipated album – a breath of fresh air titled “Good For Me.” Watch the new music video below:

Briggs is known for her alternative electropop style; “Good For Me” is a contemplative track that showcases how heavenly Briggs’s vocals are. The guitar notes feel almost reserved, the notes hiding in the background as Briggs sings “I’m dreaming of all I’ve ever wanted / Was it ever good for me?”

Briggs shared what the process of writing “Good For Me” was like: “‘Good For Me’ was an idea I had rattling in my head since lockdown during COVID. I had been chasing this beautiful dream allowing it to consume every relationship including the one with myself. As I sat in the hospital room with my sister it was that forever consistent reminder that this is all that matters. This person and this love we have for each other is all that really matters. Which then begged the question, was all that I had been chasing ever really good for me?”

Briggs is slated to play an album release show at the iconic Troubadour in Los Angeles this October – information on tickets can be found here. The songstress will be debuting live performances of “Good For Me,” the previously released “Mona Lisa On A Mattress” and more.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz