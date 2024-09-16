mxmtoon Announces Winter and Spring 2024 & 2025 Tour Dates

Singer-songwriter mxmtoon has just announced her North American tour, the liminal space tour. The tour is in support of her upcoming album release, liminal space, on November 1.
View this post on Instagram
liminal space has been described by mxmtoon as “an album for people struggling to understand agency, who bathe in the bittersweet and lose themselves wandering in their own endless hallway with no ending.” mxmtoon has also discussed how working with an all-female team–producers, writers, engineers, photographers and designers–has made the process of coming to terms with her decisions much more impactful. The acclaimed songwriter has already released two singles off of liminal space titled “i hate texas” and “the situation (feat. Kero Kero Bonito).”
the liminal space tour will be kicking off in Nashville, TN on February 18, though mxmtoon will be performing at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival in November to give a teaser as to what the tour may hold.
the liminal space tour
11/15/24 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival
02/18/24 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
02/19/24 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
02/21/24 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham
02/22/24 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
02/25/24 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
02/26/24 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory
02/28/24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
03/01/24 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
03/04/24 – Pomona, CA – The Fox Theater Pomona
03/06/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
03/07/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
03/08/24 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
03/10/24 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
03/11/24 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
03/12/24 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
03/21/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
03/22/24 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
03/24/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
03/25/24 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall
03/26/24 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
03/28/24 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
03/29/24 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
03/31/24 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
04/02/24 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
04/03/24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
04/04/24 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
04/05/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl