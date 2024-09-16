mxmtoon Announces Winter and Spring 2024 & 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Lauren Rettig September 16th, 2024 - 6:40 PM

Singer-songwriter mxmtoon has just announced her North American tour, the liminal space tour. The tour is in support of her upcoming album release, liminal space, on November 1.

liminal space has been described by mxmtoon as “an album for people struggling to understand agency, who bathe in the bittersweet and lose themselves wandering in their own endless hallway with no ending.” mxmtoon has also discussed how working with an all-female team–producers, writers, engineers, photographers and designers–has made the process of coming to terms with her decisions much more impactful. The acclaimed songwriter has already released two singles off of liminal space titled “i hate texas” and “the situation (feat. Kero Kero Bonito).”

the liminal space tour will be kicking off in Nashville, TN on February 18, though mxmtoon will be performing at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival in November to give a teaser as to what the tour may hold.

the liminal space tour

11/15/24 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival

02/18/24 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

02/19/24 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

02/21/24 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

02/22/24 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

02/25/24 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

02/26/24 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

02/28/24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

03/01/24 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

03/04/24 – Pomona, CA – The Fox Theater Pomona

03/06/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

03/07/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

03/08/24 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

03/10/24 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

03/11/24 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

03/12/24 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

03/21/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

03/22/24 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

03/24/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

03/25/24 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

03/26/24 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

03/28/24 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

03/29/24 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

03/31/24 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

04/02/24 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

04/03/24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

04/04/24 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

04/05/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl