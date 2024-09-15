Go Ahead And Die Share New Video For “I.C.E. CAGE”

Home News Lauren Rettig September 15th, 2024 - 8:20 PM

With the release of Better Dead Than Mainstream: Live At The Marquee Theater available now, Arizona death-crusters Go Ahead And Die are celebrating their live album by releasing a lyric video for their live track “I.C.E. CAGE.”

Watch the new video below:

The album artwork for Better Dead Than Mainstream was illustrated by Costin Chioreanu, a Romanian graphic designer who has worked with other artists such as Ulver and Jethro Tull. His wild, unhinged art style perfectly captures the essence of Go Ahead And Die which is why the band asked him to also create this lyric video.

A majority of the video is centered around the artwork for the live album; blood-red lettering displays the lyrics as the harsh, unfiltered vocals of Max Cavalera and Igor Amadeus Cavalera play in the background. The pictographic television screens in the video switch to display photos of the band playing live; just before the 1:30 mark, the musical bridge is dedicated to showing off snippets of the band’s infectious energy onstage.

Go Ahead And Die’s next live performance is slated for November 9 at the Marquee Theater in Tempe, AZ.