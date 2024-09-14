Pharrell Issues Statement Over Postponement Of Something In The Water Festival 2024

Home News Cristian Garcia September 14th, 2024 - 3:23 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Pharrell Williams has announced that his Something in the Water Festival in Virginia Beach will no longer be taking place in October and has been postponed to April 2025.

In an article from Billboard, an official statement penned up by Pharrell personally, explains to fans the delay of the festival to April 2025 because “it just isn’t ready yet”

“Dearest Virginia, I love you with all my heart. Nobody loves you more than I do. Virginia doesn’t deserve better; Virginia deserves THE BEST. So, SOMETHING IN THE WATER has to match that. It just isn’t ready yet. That’s why we as a team have decided that we must postpone this year’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival that was due to take place in October.”

Pharrell continued: “This is not a Pharrell festival; this is the state of Virginia’s festival so it has to be the best. Virginia made me, and I want to honor it with as much love as it’s shown me my entire life. And you know me, everywhere I go it’s VA. I am so grateful to our amazing sponsors and the city for their continued support and trust in us to get this right, and that time is April 2025.”

Fans who paid tickets already by debit/credit will be refunded through their point of purchase. Those who waited on line to purchase tickets in-person can receive a refund at the Veteran United Home Loan Amphitheater ticket office. Those who bought tickets will have first access when the new dates are announced for next year.

