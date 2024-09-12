mxdwn Premiere: Whitney Fenimore Joins Forces With Ten Kills The Pack For Intimate New Single “Better Than Lonely”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 12th, 2024 - 8:00 PM

Nashville-based singer songwriter Whitney Fenimore has teamed up with Toronto’s own Ten Kills The Pack for a deeply emotive, intricately crafted new single entitled “Better Than Lonely.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track’s emotional lyricism, Fenimore offered, “To me, the song is about realizing that you may have stayed in something too long because the alternative was unknown. It’s about coming to terms with the fact that you’ve been second-guessing yourself and knowing that you needed to cut the cord for a while. We wrote it with relationships, locations, and working environments in mind, as it’s something we’ve both been experiencing across different aspects of our lives. The unknown may be full of mystery, but there is beauty and freedom to be found in that.”

Fenimore earned a publishing deal with Ken Caillat, record producer and father of the ever-bubbly Colbie Caillat. Caillat’s sonic influence on Fenimore’s music is clear with the iconic acoustics and passionate, melodic vocals. That is not to say, however, that Fenimore doesn’t have her own artistic individuality. On the contrary, Fenimore’s own voice serves as an instrument in and of itself, taking the song into introspective territory. The lyricism, as well, is powerfully personal and altogether intimate. The instrumentation very much mirrors the lyricism in that it is raw, honest and intentionally sparse, letting the cinematic lyrics tell the story while letting the emotions drive the song forward.

“Better Than Lonely” marks Fenimore’s fourth single this year, taken from her forthcoming brand new EP.