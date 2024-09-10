Mew Announces Breakup & Farewell Shows In Denmark

Home News Cait Stoddard September 10th, 2024 - 3:17 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Copenhangen’s Mew are coming to an end in 2025, which is exactly 30 years after they first formed. The band announced two farewell shows happening in Denmark in May and they shared statements from both singer Jonas Bjerre and the band as a whole. In Jonas’ statement, he calls 2025 “my last year with Mew.” Whether or not that implies the band might do something without him but Jonas says he will be writing a longer post soon. The shows happen on May 29 at ACC Aarhus and May 31 at Royal Arena in Copenhagen. Tickets go on sale September 13.

The lineup for the shows will be Jonas and fellow co-founding members Silas Utke Graae Jørgensen and Johan Wohlert, plus touring musicians Nick Watts and Mads Wegner. Co-founding guitarist Bo Madsen left the band in 2015, after the release of Mew’s sixth album, + –, that same year. Mew’s final album is 2017’s Visuals and in the 30 years since being a band, Mew remained in a lane of their own; a truly great band that sounds like no one else.

Mew Show Dates

5/29 – ACC – AARHUS

5/31 – Royal Arena – Copenhangen

