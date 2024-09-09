Power Outage at The Hollywood Bowl Forces Cancellation of Vance Joy Concert

Home News Maleah Rowe September 9th, 2024 - 8:19 PM

The concert of singer and songwriter Vance Joy was forcibly canceled due to a power outage at the Hollywood Bowl.

The “Riptide” singer’s show was scheduled for September 8th at 7 pm, along with the band’s Grouplove and TinyHabits. The power outage was caused by the current heatwave in LA “that has put strain on the power grid”, as stated by TicketNews. Many companies and homes in LA have been affected by this, the Hollywood Bowl being included.

The alt-rock band Grouplove and folk-pop band Tiny Habits were scheduled to perform at this location as well.

The Hollywood Bowl released an official statement on its website concerning the cancellation of the show. “ Tonight’s Vance Joy concert is cancelled due to a power outage affecting the Hollywood Bowl and vicinity. ,” the statement reads.“If a new date for this performance can be confirmed, details will follow and tickets for the original date will be valid for the new performance date.”

Joy’s performance was anticipated due to it being “the 10-year anniversary of Joy’s debut album, Dream Your Life Away…”, The Hollywood Reporter describes. “The Australian singer-songwriter was expected to play songs from that album as well as other tunes from his career Sunday night.”

Joy is set to appear at the Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley on September 10th and at multiple venues throughout September, continuing his anniversary tour of his debut album.