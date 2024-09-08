Jet Releases Comeback Single “Hurry Hurry” After a 15 Year Hiatus

Home News Lauren Rettig September 8th, 2024 - 5:59 PM

Australian rock band Jet has ended their 15-year hiatus with the announcement of their Get Born 20th anniversary tour; but they’ve just made things interesting with a new release – an upbeat anthem titled “Hurry Hurry,” with a b-side titled “Un’avventura.”

The rock band is made up of Nic and Chris Cester on vocals, drums, guitar and piano, Cameron Muncey on lead guitar and vocals, and Mark Wilson on bass. The group released three studio albums in their 11-year run as a band, their most notable song being “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” off their debut album Get Born. The album’s lead track reached top 20 in the UK and Australia and top 30 in the US.

Jet originally disbanded back in 2012 before reforming in 2016, but with no new releases. They separated again in 2019 before joining together again in 2023, earning an induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in November that same year.

The release of “Hurry Hurry” is momentous – the song is a gritty, energy-laced track that fans have been waiting for for years.

Nic Cester says of making “Hurry Hurry”: “‘Hurry Hurry’ is our first single in 15 years and a little appetizer while we continue to work on our upcoming album. We’ve been playing ‘Hurry Hurry’ live with a great response from our fans in Australia, we’re really looking forward to debuting it live at our overseas shows in Italy, the UK and the US.”

Watch the music video below:

The music video incorporates old footage of the band touring and performing with new footage of them performing “Hurry Hurry” together on a soundstage. The passion shown by the band in the video promises fans that the band is just as encapsulating as they were 15 years ago, both on- and off-stage.

The band has just finished the Australian leg of their Get Born 20th anniversary tour, with the European leg starting in mere days. Information on tickets and venue locations can be found here.