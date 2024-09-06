The Dismemberment Plan Reunites Live For the First Time In a Decade

Home News Lauren Rettig September 6th, 2024 - 4:53 PM

The Dismemberment Plan has reformed as a band after nearly ten years. Known for their contributions to the indie rock genre, TDP officially broke up in 2003 after working together for ten years. The band initially reformed in 2011 with a series of reunion shows and a new album Uncanney Valley in 2013. This reunion was short-lived, as their final performance on New Year’s in 2014 marked the end of The Dismemberment Plan–until recently.

Stereogum reports that The Dismemberment Plan released their first track since Uncanney Valley earlier this year; they dropped a cover of fellow DC natives Circus Lupus’ “Unrequited” on a benefit compilation entitled Yesterday & Today: DC Does Dischord. The band followed this release with a series of show announcements, the most notable dates being the Best Friends Forever festival in Las Vegas next month and a series of headliner shows in DC, Richmond, and Durham.

The first of the band’s reunion shows was on August 5, at Atlantis in Washington, DC. The setlist was full of classics, including “Back and Forth.” Check out some fan-captured moments below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Mondragón (@monathanjondragon)

Saw The Dismemberment Plan tonight and Travis Morrison hopped off stage and landed directly in my section! It was so cool I might cry pic.twitter.com/c4MJKJdfOT — claudia (@iheartgators) September 6, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Gruner (@brianthreeptoh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are Family DC (@wearefamilydc)

The Dismemberment Plan will continue their series of reunion shows at the 9:30 Club in DC tonight. More information on the shows can be found here.