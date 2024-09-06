Opeth Share Killer New Single “§3”

Home News Minnie Dao September 6th, 2024 - 11:50 PM

Opeth has just released their latest single, “§3,” from their upcoming 14th studio album, The Last Will & Testament. Building on the momentum from their critically acclaimed first single, “§3” continues Opeth’s tradition of delivering complex, emotionally charged music that pushes the boundaries of progressive metal.

The track is a blend of intricate guitar work, keyboards, and Mikael Åkerfeldt’s haunting vocals. Produced by Åkerfeldt and Stefan Boman, “§3” is a testament to the band’s meticulous attention to detail in both the songwriting and production process. The orchestration complements the song in its heavier moments void of the heavy metal sound, creating a uniquely immersive listening experience. The track is further elevated by its rich, cinematic sound, which includes a string arrangement by Åkerfeldt and prog icon Dave Stewart, adding to Opeth’s deep conceptual storytelling.

“§3″ is just one of the many highlights on The Last Will & Testament, which promises to be a landmark release in the band’s already storied career. The album will feature collaborations from Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson, Europe’s Joey Tempest, and Åkerfeldt’s daughter, Mirjam Åkerfeldt, who adds an eerie vocal presence to the album’s opening track. The full album will be released on October 11th.

In the meantime, listen to Opeth’s newest release “§3″ here:

Opeth will also be performing live at the Youtube Theater with special guest Tribulation on Wednesday, October 30th. For more information about that performance, check out our article here. More stories and coverage on Opeth can be found on our site here.