Jesus And Mary Chain Share Dynamic New Single “Pop Seeds”

Home News Alana Overton September 4th, 2024 - 4:51 PM

Jesus and Mary Chain have returned with a new single titled “Pop Seeds,” showcasing the band’s signature style of fuzzed-out guitar and melodic hooks. The track is a familiar offering from the legendary Scottish band, reflecting their ability to evolve while staying true to the sound that defines a generation. The song starts with harmonious tech with calming tones to launch their track.

In a press release, it was stated that “An epic story about the Reid brothers’ war against the world and themselves. an odyssey of rock ‘n’ roll, class, addiction, self-crucifixion, and resurrection. As diseased and beautiful as their music. I couldn’t put it down.” – Bobby Gillespie

As the band continually pushes boundaries while honoring their roots, this latest single hints at an exciting future, leaving fans eager to see what they’ll deliver next.