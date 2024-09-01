Roger O’Donnell Reveals Cancer Diagnosis Following Absence From The Cure’s Latin American Tour

Home News Lauren Rettig September 1st, 2024 - 3:31 PM

The Cure’s keyboardist Roger O’Donnell recently announced that he had been diagnosed with a “very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma” back in 2023. Read his initial post below:

September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month so it’s a good opportunity to have a dialogue about these diseases. In September last year I was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma. I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went… pic.twitter.com/8Xftcd5nPL — Roger O’Donnell (@RogerODonnellX) September 1, 2024

Brooklyn Vegan reports that O’Donnell continued to post to his X account by clarifying that he has completed “11 months of treatment under some of the finest specialists in the world” and that he was “fine and the prognosis is amazing.”

O’Donnell rounded off his series of posts by saying “Cancer CAN be beaten but if you are diagnosed early enough you stand a way better chance, so all I have to say is GO GET TESTED, if you have the faintest thought you may have symptoms go and get checked out. If you know someone who is ill or suffering talk to them, every single word helps, believe me I know.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat