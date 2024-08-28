Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce New Album NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD For October 2024 Release, Shares New Song “GREY RUBBLE – GREEN SHOOTS”

Canadian post-rock band Godspeed You! Black Emperor has announced their upcoming album titled “NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD,” set for release in October 2024. Known for their hauntingly soundscapes and politically charged themes, followed by a new track, “GREY RUBBLE – GREEN SHOOTS,” giving fans a sneak peek into the immersive journey ahead. As the listener begins to play the track, there is an eerie guitar solo followed by echoes right after. While the track slowly turns into more melancholy with drums, it is then slowed down at the near end of the track.
As the album releases in October of this year, fans anticipate the band will tour the North American and European regions starting at the end of September 2024. It will conclude in the middle of May 2025. Godspeed You! Black Emperor is set to once again captivate audiences with their unique blend of post-rock soundscapes and thought-provoking themes.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor Tour Dates
09-27 – Dublin, IE – National Stadium
09-29 – London, UK – Troxy
09-30 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands
10-01 – Manchester, UK – Ritz
10-02 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory
10-03 – Coventry, UK – The Empire
10-04 – Tourcoing, FR – Le Grand Mix
10-05 – Esch-Alzette, LU – Kufa
10-06 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon
10-08 – Nantes, FR – Stereolux
10-09 – Nancy, FR – L’Autre Canal (Jazz Pulsation Festival)
10-10 – Zürich, CH – Volkshaus
10-11 – Lausanne, CH – Les Docks
10-12 – Frankfurt, DE – Zoom
10-14 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys
10-15 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
10-16 – Brussels, BE – AB
10-18 – Athens, GR – Floyd
NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES 2024
11-04 – Hamilton, ON – Bridgeworks
11-05 – Toronto, ON – History
11-06 – London, ON – London Music Hall
11-07 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
11-08 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
11-09 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater
11-11 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
11-12 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge
11-13 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
11-14 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theater
11-15 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
11-16 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm
11-17 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
11-19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
11-21 – Brooklyn, NY – Pioneerworks
11-22 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall
11-23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
11-24 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
11-25 – Montréal, QC – MTELUS
NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES 2025
04-25 – Austin, TX – TBA
04-26 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
04-28 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater
04-30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
05-01 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC
05-02 – Tijuana, B.C., Mexico – Cine Bujazán
05-03 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall
05-04 – San Francisco, CA – Curran Theater
05-06 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
05-07 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
05-08 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune
05-09 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune
05-10 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
05-12 – Kelowna, BC – Revelry
05-13 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre
05-14 – Edmonton, AB – Midway