Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce New Album NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD For October 2024 Release, Shares New Song “GREY RUBBLE – GREEN SHOOTS”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Canadian post-rock band Godspeed You! Black Emperor has announced their upcoming album titled “NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD,” set for release in October 2024. Known for their hauntingly soundscapes and politically charged themes, followed by a new track, “GREY RUBBLE – GREEN SHOOTS,” giving fans a sneak peek into the immersive journey ahead. As the listener begins to play the track, there is an eerie guitar solo followed by echoes right after. While the track slowly turns into more melancholy with drums, it is then slowed down at the near end of the track.

As the album releases in October of this year, fans anticipate the band will tour the North American and European regions starting at the end of September 2024. It will conclude in the middle of May 2025. Godspeed You! Black Emperor is set to once again captivate audiences with their unique blend of post-rock soundscapes and thought-provoking themes.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Tour Dates

09-27 – Dublin, IE – National Stadium

09-29 – London, UK – Troxy

09-30 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

10-01 – Manchester, UK – Ritz

10-02 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory

10-03 – Coventry, UK – The Empire

10-04 – Tourcoing, FR – Le Grand Mix

10-05 – Esch-Alzette, LU – Kufa

10-06 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

10-08 – Nantes, FR – Stereolux

10-09 – Nancy, FR – L’Autre Canal (Jazz Pulsation Festival)

10-10 – Zürich, CH – Volkshaus

10-11 – Lausanne, CH – Les Docks

10-12 – Frankfurt, DE – Zoom

10-14 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys

10-15 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

10-16 – Brussels, BE – AB

10-18 – Athens, GR – Floyd

NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES 2024

11-04 – Hamilton, ON – Bridgeworks

11-05 – Toronto, ON – History

11-06 – London, ON – London Music Hall

11-07 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

11-08 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

11-09 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater

11-11 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

11-12 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge

11-13 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

11-14 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theater

11-15 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

11-16 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm

11-17 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

11-19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

11-21 – Brooklyn, NY – Pioneerworks

11-22 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall

11-23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

11-24 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11-25 – Montréal, QC – MTELUS

NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES 2025

04-25 – Austin, TX – TBA

04-26 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

04-28 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

04-30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

05-01 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC

05-02 – Tijuana, B.C., Mexico – Cine Bujazán

05-03 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

05-04 – San Francisco, CA – Curran Theater

05-06 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

05-07 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

05-08 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune

05-09 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune

05-10 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

05-12 – Kelowna, BC – Revelry

05-13 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

05-14 – Edmonton, AB – Midway