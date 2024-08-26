M.I.A Backs Trump After RFK Jr.’s Endorsement

Home News Lauren Rettig August 26th, 2024 - 7:02 PM

Following Robert Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of the former President, M.I.A. has endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Consequence reports that on Friday afternoon, M.I.A. posted a livestream of RFK Jr. on his Twitter account with the caption “Trump is going to ride America through the most challenging 4 years coming pulling out weed, and RFK will inherit America when God is ready to replant and rebuild it righteously.” View the post below:

Trump is going to ride America through the most challenging 4 years coming pulling out weed , and RFK will inherit America when God is ready to replant and rebuild it righteously. https://t.co/dVseN9rcej — M.I.A.Ⓜ️ (@MIAuniverse) August 23, 2024

M.I.A. has been known for her nonconformist politics in the past, but recently her actions in the political world seem to have bordered on right-wing. With a line of 5G-blocking clothing and former statements disparaging the COVID-19 vaccine, this is not the first time M.I.A. has found herself surprising fans.

Other musicians have not been so enthusiastic about RFK’s endorsement. After Kennedy used Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” as his walkout song at a Trump rally Friday, the band “denounced” its use and pledged to donate royalties from the song to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s campaign.