Beth Hart Announces New Album You Still Got Me For October 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Wonderful World”

Beth Hart, after 28 years releasing music, has announced her eleventh studio album titled You Still Got Me, set to release October 25th, 2024. The album will feature big names such as Guns N’ Rose’s Slash and Eric Gales. In anticipation for the album’s release, Hart has shared a new single “Wonderful World.”

Hart describes “Wonderful World” saying “That song was written for and about my beautiful niece. As time has gone by, I see that it’s really written for the lineage of the women in my family. All the way down the line; my great grandma, my grandma, my mom, my sisters, my niece and her daughter. So it’s the lineage and how imperative it is for me to see that, and what a gift to finally see that.”

“Wonderful World” is a powerful ballad, the lyric video features photos of beautiful scenery painted with the emotional words sung by Hart. The song discusses how the world is wonderful when living for a loved one and sharing this beautiful earth with another. Through lyrics of devotion and the motivational poster aesthetic of the music video, it embodies the power and innovation of Hart’s vocals and creative artistry.

Slash will be featured on the track titled “Savior With A Razor” and described his experience saying, “Beth Hart is one of my favorite artists to work with,” Slash says. “She is an incredible singer/lyricist on so many levels. But Beth is also as sincere and genuine a friend as they come. She’s amazing.”

Additionally, the album will feature Hart’s single “Little Heartbreak Girl.” The fan favorite ballad was released in March of this year. As well as the single “You Still Got Me” which was released last month.

Much like “Wonderful World,” “You Still Got Me” is an emotional ballad about loving someone after heartache and feeling unlovable. It displays the same powerful lyrics of devotion with a lyric video featuring images throughout Hart’s career. It seems like a tribute to her supporters and the listeners of her wonderful contributions to the music industry.

Hart says her writing process for You Still Got Me was, “always for the joy of writing or for the challenge of writing, to seek what’s going on. Sometimes, when I’m sad or scared, I check in on the piano. Sometimes a song comes, and sometimes one doesn’t. Either way, there’s comfort there.”

This sentiment is represented beautifully in the songs that have already been released, leaving fans optimistic for Hart’s upcoming releases.

Beth Hart’s You Still Got Me Tracklist:

“Savior With A Razor” (feat. Slash) “Suga N My Bowl” (feat. Eric Gales) “Never Underestimate A Gal” “Drunk On Valentine” “Wanna Be Big Bad Johnny Cash” “Wonderful World” “Little Heartbreak Girl” “Don’t Call The Police” “You Still Got Me” “Pimp Like That” “Machine Gun Vibrato”

Album Cover Art for Beth Hart’s You Still Got Me: