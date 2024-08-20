mxdwn Premiere: Jacob On The Moon Shares Soulful New Live Rendition Of “Where You Are”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 20th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

Chicago-based singer, songwriter and producer Jake Dinneen has returned with a soulful new live rendition of “Where You Are.” The track is taken from a brand new live album under Dinneen’s moniker Jacob On The Moon which is set to arrive on September 12. Entitled Live! From Earth, the album marks an important occasion for Dinneen who used his time at Audiotree to stage his first recording with a full band, a step away from his usual solo recording sessions in his home studio.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new live rendition of the track, Jake Dinneen offered, “One of the slower moments on the record, ‘Where You Are’ is all about the wild sounds Devin Wessels employs in the final minute of the tune. I think it effectively mirrors the atmospheric questioning happening in the lyrics. I’m really fond of the opening lines of the song — ‘Out here, out in the dark / You say it’s all relative’ —the idea that these two people are together in a vast, unknowable space, sharing and not sharing the same experience. Devin’s keys, along with the delays on the vocals and saxophone, function as a great sonic landscape for that depiction of longing.”

“Where You Are” is delightfully smooth and intricate. The last minute of the track allows for a moment of freestyle-adjacent sonic exploration with soaring keys, jazzy saxophone and mesmerizing vocals successfully working together to build into a climactic listening experience for fans and critics alike.