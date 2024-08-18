The Hu Announces Fall 2024 Tour Dates Featuring The Funeral Portrait

Home News Lauren Rettig August 18th, 2024 - 2:12 PM

After initially announcing their tour dates supporting Iron Maiden on their Future Past World Tour, Mongolian rock band The Hu has posted a follow-up announcement on their social media pages with a series of headlining tour dates with special guests The Funeral Portrait.

With over 780 million all-time streams, multiple sold-out tours across the world, performances at various music festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza and Glastonbury, and collaborations with some of the biggest names in the rock genre, The Hu has been known for their unique sound of “hunnu rock” since their formation in 2016. Their most recent release, The Hu Live at Glastonbury, includes tracks from their popular albums The Gereg (2019) and Rumble of Thunder (2022).

Their upcoming opening act, The Funeral Portrait, has been named one of the “100 Bands You Need To Know” by Alternative Press. Their combination of active rock sound with theatrical performances has led to the creation of a very dedicated and tenacious fan base, affectionately referred to as the “Coffin Crew.” The Funeral Portrait will be releasing their second full-length album Greetings from Suffocate City on September 13, just in time to perform their new material on tour in the fall.

The Hu “North American Tour 2024”

10/12/24 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

10/15/24 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

10/21/24 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

10/25/24 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

10/28/24 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre

10/31/24 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City

11/04/24 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

11/07/24 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

11/15/24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues