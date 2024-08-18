Hyde Announces New Album Hyde [Inside] For September 2024 Release, Playing NYC & LA Shows

Home News Kayleigh Lycans August 18th, 2024 - 8:18 PM

Hyde has announced a new album and live shows for the fall. The Japanese electronic artist will be releasing the album HYDE [INSIDE] on September 13th, 2024, and on October 6th, in Japan.

The album is set to feature thirteen show-stopping tracks, that will include theme songs from drama series such as “Warau Shukujo,” ending songs to anime series such as, “MARS RED,” and even image songs for Tokyo Marathon 2020, PlayStation’s “Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition,” a song for “Pachinko Fist of the North Star Chapter 4” as well as many new dance and electronic tracks.

In addition to the album’s release, Hyde will be doing a 2024 world tour for the album. This includes two shows in the United States. One show will be in New York at Brooklyn Steel on November 27th and Los Angeles at the Novo on November 30th.

The highly anticipated album is a massive collection of old Hyde classics, and new tracks. United States fans will be able to catch the musician live to experience HYDE [INSIDE].

HYDE [INSIDE] Tracklist:

“Inside Head” “Let It Out” “Pandora” [Theme Song For Square Enix “Star Ocean 6 THE DIVINE FORCE”] “Taking Them Down” [Tie-in Song For Pachinko Fist Of The North Star Chapter 4] “Defeat” [Image Song For Playstation®5 “Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition”] “6or9” “Interplay” (Album Ver.) “On My Own” [Ending Theme Song For TV Anime Series “MARS RED”] “Believing in Myself” [Image Song For Tokyo Marathon 2020] “Bleeding” [Opening Theme Song For TV Drama Series “Warau Shukujo”] ‘I Got 666’ ‘Social Virus’ “Last Song”

HYDE [INSIDE] 2024 World Tour Dates:

10/06/2024 – Busan, South Korea – 2024 BUSAN INT’L ROCK FESTIVAL

11/05/2024 – Taipei, Taiwan – Zepp New Taipei

11/07/2024 – Hong Kong, China – MacPherson Stadium

11/27/2024 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11/30/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo