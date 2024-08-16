mxdwn Premiere: Sohodolls Share Enchanting New Single “Territory Of Your Heart”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 16th, 2024 - 8:00 AM

English electro-pop band Sohodolls have returned with an enchanting new single entitled ‘Territory Of Your Heart.” The exhilarating song serves as a follow up to the group’s dance-inducing track “Napoleon Baby” which takes inspiration from the titular historical figure. “Territory Of Your Heart” similarly follows an imagined relationship between Cleopatra and Caesar while intertwining it with her own personal experiences.

Discussing the lyrical storytelling, Maya Von Doll commented, “I always wondered what the dynamic was like between Caesar and Cleopatra. Sometimes you can fall for someone who feels like you’ve finally met your match. This song is about falling for someone other-worldly that blurs the lines between feeling protected and being controlled. And it’s also that moment of headiness where you don’t care which it is because it’s new and exciting and feels like fantasy.”

“Territory Of Your Heart” is characterized by bouncy bass-laden synths and complementary guitar which gracefully accompany Von Doll’s sensual, breezy vocals. The synth-pop anthem, as the frontwoman explained, in an exploration of passion and romance, both in the hypothetical and literal sense, within the confines of the characters themselves and individual moments of modern reality. The track was produced by Ängelsson who has previously worked with the likes of Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Swae Lee and Iggy Azalea

Sohodolls proudly taut their sonic inspirations which include The Eurythmics, Kate Bush, Charlie XCX and Billie Eilish. The band’s song “Bad” was used in Netflix’s drama series Geek Girl earlier this year.