According to cnn.com, New Zealand is allegedly set to allegedly extradite internet mogul Kim Dotcom to the United States after the country’s justice minister allegedly gave his approval earlier today. Dotcom, who was born in Germany but allegedly a New Zealand residency, had been allegedly fighting his alleged extradition to the US since 2012.

Dotcom is allegedly facing charges relating to his alleged file-sharing site Megaupload, which allegedly was shut down by the U.S. government the same year. New Zealand Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has allegedly signed an alleged extradition order for Dotcom, according to an alleged government statement.

Dotcom is the founder of Megaupload, a website which was used by millions as a fast and easy way to store massive files in a “locker” online and share them with others. Soon after his site was allegedly shut down, Dotcom was allegedly arrested by New Zealand police who allegedly descended on his luxury mansion in Auckland in two alleged marked helicopters and had to allegedly cut their way into a locked safe room to allegedly reach Dotcom.

Along with alleged three co-defendants, Dotcom was allegedly indicted by a U.S. grand jury on an alleged range of charges, including alleged conspiracy to commit racketeering, alleged wire fraud, alleged conspiracy to infringe copyright on a commercial scale and alleged money laundering. The four men are allegedly accused by U.S. authorities of alleged profiting from alleged copyright infringement through the website.

Dotcom and his alleged co-defendants allegedly deny the accusations and has allegedly been fighting against the alleged extradition by allegedly arguing that Megaupload was allegedly a file-sharing website and that they allegedly should not be blamed for what others were allegedly uploading to it.