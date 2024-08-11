Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Duet on New Ballad “Hashtag”

Home News Alana Overton August 11th, 2024 - 10:15 PM

Acclaimed Americana duo Gillian Welch and David Rawlings have teamed up again for a soulful new ballad titled “Hashtag.” Known for their haunting harmonies and masterful storytelling, the pair delivers a reflective track that resonates with their signature blend of raw emotion and timeless sound.

“Hashtag” showcases Welch and Rawlings’ deep musical connection, offering fans a fresh yet familiar addition to their storied catalog. The release of this duet reaffirms their place as influential voices in contemporary folk music, captivating listeners with their lyrical depth and acoustic brilliance. Stereogum reported “We wrote Hashtag for Guy Clark,” Welch says. “Guy taught us what it was like on the road. He took us out opening for him all over the states, to our first shows in Texas, Oklahoma, California, and South Carolina. He showed us the parallel universe of the troubadour.”

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings continue to prove their unmatched ability to craft songs that are both deeply personal and universally resonant. The ballad stands as a testament to their enduring partnership and artistic evolution, blending modern themes with their timeless musical style. “Hashtag” highlights the duo’s unique synergy, where each note and lyric feels intentionally crafted to evoke a profound emotional response.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna