Nelly Reportedly Arrested for Alleged Possession of Ecstasy and Not Having Insurance

Sarah Faller August 8th, 2024 - 3:39 PM

The American rapper Nelly was arrested in a casino on Wednesday for alleged possession of ecstasy and not having car insurance (via NME).

The rapper was arrested early Wednesday morning in a casino in the St.Louis area. The police arrested him because of his alleged failure to appear in traffic court for an alleged No Proof of Insurance traffic charge that he had incurred in 2018. The officer found this charge in a background check they did on Nelly after he won at the casino. During the arrest the police searched him allegedly with no probable cause and allegedly found the rapper in possession of ecstasy pills. The rapper has since been released.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, has alleged that Nelly received no notice about his need to appear in court for his No Proof of Insurance. The attorney also alleges that the rapper had no ecstasy in his possession.

Rosenblum has also critiqued the officer who arrested Nelly for being allegedly out of line for doing the background check, as well as his handling of the arrest.