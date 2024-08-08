Live Review: Gossip at The Bellwether

Home News Madison Hedgecock August 8th, 2024 - 12:00 PM

Gossip’s show at The Bellwether was an electrifying experience that showcased their signature blend of punk, disco and raw energy. After opening band Tchotchke’s set was finished, Beth Ditto’s powerful vocals commanded the room, effortlessly engaging the audience with her charisma and stage presence. The band’s tight instrumentation and infectious rhythms had the crowd dancing non-stop, creating an atmosphere of pure exhilaration. Highlights included their hits “Heavy Cross” and “Standing in the Way of Control,” which were met with roaring approval. The intimate setting of The Bellwether amplified the connection between the band and the fans, making it a memorable night for everyone in attendance.

Tchotchke

Gossip

All photos by Madison Hedgecock