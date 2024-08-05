Adele performs “Chasing Pavements” for the First Time Since 2017

Home News Alana Overton August 5th, 2024 - 9:43 PM

Returning to one of her earliest hits, Adele recently performed “Chasing Pavements” for the first time since 2017. This emotional rendition captivated the audience, showcasing Adele’s timeless vocal synergy and deep connection to the song that helped launch her career. Fans were thrilled to hear the beloved track live again, marking a poignant moment in the singer’s journey.

Reported by NME, Adele stated “The reason I don’t sing this song very often — and I shan’t sing it again after this Munich residency — is because the way I pronounce the words in this song when I was 19 years old, I sound like I’m 19 years old.” She added that she plans to retire the song from her setlist after her Munich residency, highlighting how her vocal style and personal growth have evolved since the song’s release.

Adele’s reflection on “Chasing Pavements” nods at her artistic evolution and desire to move forward with her music. Acknowledging the song’s sentimental value and her personal growth, she offers fans a final, heartfelt performance that connects her past with her present, while making way for new musical expressions in her career.