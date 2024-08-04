Meshell Ndegeocello Shares Impassioned New Video For “Trouble”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans August 4th, 2024 - 3:48 PM

Meshell Ndegeocello has shared the passionate and moving live performance of song “Trouble.” The song is featured on Ndegeocello’s most recent album No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin. The entire album is dedicated to activist James Baldwin. The deeply emotional piece “Trouble” is beautifully done in this tearfully masterful performance featuring heavenly back-up singers and a black and white visual. With spoken word poetry, church-like passion, the blue note album has brought new understandings to systematic racism.

The Grammy award winner describes the album, No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin as a testament of self-discovery, saying, “It came when I was ready to look in the mirror. I’ve had to play Plantation Lullabies at a few shows. Looking back, I had an interesting perspective, but the dialogue was limited. It was more like a cathartic experience for a young person of color, whereas now I’m going, ‘How can I get us all to love each other? How can I get us all to see this for what it is?”

Critic Hilton Als describes the sound saying, “The music you hear in No More Water, is Jimmy talking to Meshell and his words meeting the language of her sounds and then coming out again through a multitude of voices, a multitude of sounds and thoughts that bring Jimmy back and give him—finally—his whole and true self, that which he offered up, time and again, if only we knew then how to listen.” Which is incredibly relevant when listening to the live performance of “Trouble.” When you feel the music and the contrast with the spoken word, directly referencing Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time.

The album features additional hits such as, “Love” and “Thus Sayeth The Lorde” the capture the united message and similar sound. Additional Ndegeocello is on tour, meaning the exclusive live performance of “Trouble” will be taken globally.

MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO 2024 TOUR DATES:

08/02/2024 – Brooklyn, NY – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn

08/04/2024 – Newport, RI – Newport Jazz Festival

08/07/2024 – Denver, CO – Denver Botanic Gardens

08/08/2024 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

09/15/2024 – Santa Fe, NM – New Mexico Jazz Festival

09/16/2024 – Phoenix, AZ – MIM

09/20/2024 – Somerville, MA – The Center for the Arts at the Armory

09/21/2024 – Albany, NY- Empire State Plaza Performing Arts Center

09/22/2024 – Columbus, OH – Wexner Center for the Arts

09/26/2024 – Iowa City, IA – Infinite Dream Festival

09/28/2024 – Madison, WI – Wisconsin Union Theater

09/29/2024 – Fish Creek, WI – Door Community Auditorium

10/03/2024 – Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live

10/05/2024 – North Bethesda, MD – The Music Center at Strathmore

10/06/2024 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center

10/31/2024 – Lausanne, Switzerland – JazzOnze+ Festival Lausanne

11/01/2024 – Enjoy Jazz-Alte Feuerwache – Mannheim, Germany

11/03/2024 – Cologne, Germany – Stadtgarten Konzertsaal

11/04/2024 – Cologne, Germany – Stadtgarten Konzertsaal

11/06/2024 – Berlin, Germany – Musikbrauerei

11/07/2024 – Berlin, Germany – Musikbrauerei

11/09/2024 – Groningen, Netherlands – Rockit Festival

11/10/2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Le Guess Who? Festival

11/11/2024 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

11/12/2024 – Paris, France – New Morning

11/13/2024 – Paris, France – New Morning

11/15/2024 – London, United Kingdom – Koko

12/02/2024 – Seattle, WA – Jazz Alley

12/03/2024 – Seattle, WA – Jazz Alley

12/04/2024 – Seattle, WA – Jazz Alley

12/05/2024 – Seattle, WA – Jazz Alley

12/07/2024 – Minneapolis, MN – Walker Art Center