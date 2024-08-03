Opeth Announce New Album The Last Will & Testament For October 2024 Release, Shares New Single “§1”

Home News Cristian Garcia August 3rd, 2024 - 6:11 PM

Swedish prog legends Opeth have announce that their 14th studio album, The Last Will & Testament will release on October 11, 2024.

According to the band The Last Will & Testament is a concept album set in the post-World War I era, unfolding the story of a wealthy, conservative patriarch whose last will and testament reveals shocking family secrets. The narrative weaves through the patriarch’s confessions, the reactions of his twin children, and the mysterious presence of a polio-ridden girl who the family have taken care of. The album begins with the reading of the father’s will in his mansion. Among those in attendance is a young girl, who despite being an orphan and polio-ridden, has been raised by the family. Her presence at the will reading raises suspicions and questions among the twins.

To celebrate the news of their upcoming release, the band have also shared the first single off the album “§1”. “§1” demonstrates to fans and listeners that Opeth have dust off their old techniques from their classic era and brought them back to the forefront. From Mikael Akerfeldt’s growling vocals, to Martin Mendez’s jazz bass playing and Fredrik Akesson’s guitar work to Walltteri Vayryen’s drumming, this is classic Opeth returning to the fold after a period of somber psychedelia from their previous releases.

In a press release from Suspriria Promotions, Akerfeldt add more regarding the album’s creation:

This is the first record with Walt on drums. Seeing and hearing him record his buts was otherworldly and what went through my head was something like: How can a human play this stud? The older cats (myself, Mendez, Fred and Jocke) did our bits in due time. We did them well (I like to think) . . . We’re professionals, you see! All in all, we hope we’ve put together a nice little morsel of information for you to nibble on when it’s raining out. Thank you for your time. Thank you for reading. Thank you for listening. Thank you for giving us a respectable past. I’ll thank you for our future in the actual future, OK?

The Last Will & Testament will release on October 11, 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music / Moderbolaget!

The Last Will & Testament Tracklist:

§1 §2 §3 §4 §5 §6 §7 A Story Never Told

