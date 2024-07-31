Shovels & Rope Share Compelling New Single “Piranhanana”

Home News Minnie Dao July 31st, 2024 - 2:15 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Shovels & Rope, an American folk duo, has once again impressed audiences with their latest single, “Piranhanana.” With this newest release, the husband and wife duo from Charleston, South Carolina renowned for their fusion of folk, traditional, and country rock, offers a fresh yet familiar sound that will resonate deeply with long-time fans and new listeners.

“Piranahana” is a track full of raw emotion and a complex narrative, set with a backdrop of mesmerizing instrumentals and harmonies, creating the perfect Americana setting. The song opens with a sparse, eerie melody, slowly building into a powerful crescendo, entrancing the listener with the raspy vocals of Cary Ann Hearst intertwined with Michael Trent’s harmonies.

Lyrically, “Prianhanaa” delves into themes of survival and resilience, drawing symbolic parallels between the predatory nature of piranhas and the ruthless struggles of life through a fictional female character. The chorus, with its hypnotic repetition of the phrase “Let it go by” and the words “Prianahana” adding to the background melodies, serves as both a warning and a rallying cry. Painting a vivid picture of the female protagonist navigating treacherous waters, in both a literal and figurative sense, like a piranha, the song creates the perfect, gritty Americana setting.

The duo’s signature blend of grainy rock and soulful folk is ever-present, but “Piranhana” also incorporates subtle elements of psychedelic rock, creating a nostalgic and refreshingly innovative sound. The use of unconventional instruments, such as a wailing slide guitar and eerie synth undertones, adds to the song’s haunting hum.

Listeners can experience Shovels & Ropes’s “Piranhana” in its full glory below:

