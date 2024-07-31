King Buzzo & Trevor Dunn Share New Video For Cover Of Dicks’ “Sidewalk Begging”

Home News Isabella Fischer July 31st, 2024 - 9:34 PM

As they gear up for their “King Dunn Tour,” music legends King Buzzo and Trevor Dunn have dropped a powerful new cover of the Dicks’ classic, “Sidewalk Begging.”

King Buzzo, the lead singer and guitarist of the band the Melvins, has been a driving force in the sludge metal music scene since the early 80s. He’s released over 30 albums with the Melvins, two solo albums, and countless other projects, including Fantômas and Crystal Fairy.

Trevor Dunn, co-founder of Mr. Bungle, has recently founded Riverworm Records, a label dedicated to “discarded, forgotten, and misunderstood music.”

The video for “Sidewalk Begging” is an unfiltered glimpse into the synergy between these two musicians. We see Dunn singing and playing bass, while King Buzzo delivers his distinctive vocals and masterful guitar work.”The Dicks were one of the best bands ever and it was sad hearing of Gary Floyd’s passing,” King Buzzo shares. “‘Sidewalk Begging’ was recorded completely live in one take!”

As they prepare to hit the road, the release of this cover is a preview of what’s to come on their 45-date U.S. tour. The “King Dunn Tour” launches tomorrow at Pappy & Harriet’s in California’s High Desert.

King Dunn Tour Dates

August 1 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s

August 2 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

August 3 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar

August 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

August 6 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

August 7 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

August 9 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

August 10 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

August 11 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane

August 12 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM

August 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

August 16 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre

August 17 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

August 19 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

August 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club

August 21 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

August 22 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

August 23 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

August 24 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

August 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

August 27 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter

August 28 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop

August 29 – Columbus, OH – The Basement

August 30 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center

August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

September 1 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

September 3 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

September 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 5 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

September 6 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

September 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

September 9 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern Café & Music Hall

September 10 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle – Back Room

September 11 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre

September 12 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

September 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Hell Stage

September 14 – Nashville, TN – Exit In

September 16 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

September 17 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia

September 18 – Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre

September 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

September 21 – Austin, TX – Antone’s

September 22 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues – Cambridge Room

September 25 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

September 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat