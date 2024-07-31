King Buzzo & Trevor Dunn Share New Video For Cover Of Dicks’ “Sidewalk Begging”

As they gear up for their “King Dunn Tour,” music legends King Buzzo and Trevor Dunn have dropped a powerful new cover of the Dicks’ classic, “Sidewalk Begging.”
King Buzzo, the lead singer and guitarist of the band the Melvins, has been a driving force in the sludge metal music scene since the early 80s. He’s released over 30 albums with the Melvins, two solo albums, and countless other projects, including Fantômas and Crystal Fairy.
Trevor Dunn, co-founder of Mr. Bungle, has recently founded Riverworm Records, a label dedicated to “discarded, forgotten, and misunderstood music.”
The video for “Sidewalk Begging” is an unfiltered glimpse into the synergy between these two musicians. We see Dunn singing and playing bass, while King Buzzo delivers his distinctive vocals and masterful guitar work.”The Dicks were one of the best bands ever and it was sad hearing of Gary Floyd’s passing,” King Buzzo shares. “‘Sidewalk Begging’ was recorded completely live in one take!”
As they prepare to hit the road, the release of this cover is a preview of what’s to come on their 45-date U.S. tour. The “King Dunn Tour” launches tomorrow at Pappy & Harriet’s in California’s High Desert.
King Dunn Tour Dates
August 1 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s
August 2 – San Diego, CA – Casbah
August 3 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar
August 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
August 6 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
August 7 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
August 9 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
August 10 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
August 11 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane
August 12 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM
August 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
August 16 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre
August 17 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
August 19 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown
August 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club
August 21 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
August 22 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean
August 23 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House
August 24 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
August 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme
August 27 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter
August 28 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop
August 29 – Columbus, OH – The Basement
August 30 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall
September 1 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
September 3 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
September 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
September 5 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
September 6 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
September 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
September 9 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern Café & Music Hall
September 10 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle – Back Room
September 11 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre
September 12 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club
September 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Hell Stage
September 14 – Nashville, TN – Exit In
September 16 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
September 17 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia
September 18 – Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre
September 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues – Bronze Peacock
September 21 – Austin, TX – Antone’s
September 22 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues – Cambridge Room
September 25 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
September 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge
