King Buzzo & Trevor Dunn Share New Video For Cover Of Dicks’ “Sidewalk Begging”

July 31st, 2024 - 9:34 PM

As they gear up for their “King Dunn Tour,” music legends King Buzzo and Trevor Dunn have dropped a powerful new cover of the Dicks’ classic, “Sidewalk Begging.”

King Buzzo, the lead singer and guitarist of the band the Melvins, has been a driving force in the sludge metal music scene since the early 80s. He’s released over 30 albums with the Melvins, two solo albums, and countless other projects, including Fantômas and Crystal Fairy.

Trevor Dunn, co-founder of Mr. Bungle, has recently founded Riverworm Records, a label dedicated to “discarded, forgotten, and misunderstood music.”

The video for “Sidewalk Begging” is an unfiltered glimpse into the synergy between these two musicians. We see Dunn singing and playing bass, while King Buzzo delivers his distinctive vocals and masterful guitar work.”The Dicks were one of the best bands ever and it was sad hearing of Gary Floyd’s passing,” King Buzzo shares. “‘Sidewalk Begging’ was recorded completely live in one take!”

As they prepare to hit the road, the release of this cover is a preview of what’s to come on their 45-date U.S. tour. The “King Dunn Tour” launches tomorrow at Pappy & Harriet’s in California’s High Desert.

 

King Dunn Tour Dates

 

August 1 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s  

August 2 – San Diego, CA – Casbah  

August 3 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar  

August 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room  

August 6 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel  

August 7 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s  

August 9 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios  

August 10 – Seattle, WA – Neumos  

August 11 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane  

August 12 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM  

August 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge  

August 16 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre  

August 17 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater  

August 19 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown  

August 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club  

August 21 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon  

August 22 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean  

August 23 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House  

August 24 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall  

August 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme  

August 27 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter  

August 28 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop  

August 29 – Columbus, OH – The Basement  

August 30 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center  

August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall  

September 1 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall  

September 3 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair  

September 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg  

September 5 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom  

September 6 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar  

September 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts  

September 9 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern Café & Music Hall  

September 10 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle – Back Room  

September 11 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre  

September 12 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club  

September 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Hell Stage  

September 14 – Nashville, TN – Exit In  

September 16 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn  

September 17 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia  

September 18 – Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre  

September 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues – Bronze Peacock  

September 21 – Austin, TX – Antone’s  

September 22 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues – Cambridge Room  

September 25 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole  

September 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge  

 

