Jhene Aiko Releases Dreamy New Single “Guidance” Along with a Piano Version

Sarah Faller July 30th, 2024 - 4:39 PM

Three time Grammy nominated R&B artist and rapper Jhene Aiko just released her single “Guidance” along with a visualizer and a piano version.

The Los Angeles R&B artist’s new single has a very fun instrumental and slightly electronic backup sound with Aiko’s vocals starring front and center. The song is melodic and uplifting as Aiko finds light within herself and God to move on to better and brighter things. The visualizer for the original version is the album art of a shooting star which definitely drives the point of “Guidance” home. Listen to “Guidance” here.



The piano version is just as great with a more soft and jazzy version of the same backup track. This version also includes small hints of organ. The visualizer for the piano version is a video of Aiko with small veins of light appearing all over her body, perhaps a reference to the gospel classic “This Little Light Of Mine”. Listen to the piano version of “Guidance” here.



This is the second time Aiko has done a double release of a song and its piano version. The first time being with her song “Sun/Son” back in January.