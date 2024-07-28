Foster The People Share Nostalgic New Single “Chasing Low Vibrations”

Home News Alana Overton July 28th, 2024 - 5:53 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Foster The People has unveiled their nostalgic new single, “Chasing Low Vibrations,” garnering attention from listeners with a mix of reflective lyrics and compelling melodies. Known for their mesmerizing hooks and lyrical genius, the band dives into themes of introspection and longing in this latest release.

“Chasing Low Vibrations” harkens back to the band’s earlier work while showcasing their growth and maturity as artists. The track’s dreamy production and heartfelt delivery promise to resonate deeply with new fans and old, offering an insightful addition to Foster The People’s already impressive repertoire. This new single not only highlights the band’s artistic evolution but also reaffirms their knack for crafting memorable, thought-provoking songs.

As the band expands their musical horizon, the full release of this album will be on August 16, 2024. While it is available for pre-sale purchase, the band also plans to go live with their performances.

Foster The People LIVE DATES

08-12 – New York City, New York — BOWERY BALLROOM

08-14 – Los Angeles, California — THE ROXY THEATRE