Mick Fleetwood & Jake Shimabukuro Announce New Album Blues Experience For October 2024 Release, Share Lead single “Rollin ‘N’ Tumblin”

July 27th, 2024

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro has teamed up with drumming legend and Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood to announce the release of their forthcoming album, Blues Experience, set to release October 18th via their label Forty Below Records.

This project sees the two musicians reimaging blues classics, breathing new life into the genre’s greatest hits. The roots of this project date back to the late 1990s when a young Shimabukuro met

Fleetwood at the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards (Hawaiian Music Awards) ceremony. Their paths crossed again a few years later, at a Fleetwood Mac reunion concert in Nashville. That night, the seeds of their new project were sown, leading to recording session in Maui.

Joining Shimabukuro and Fleetwood on the album are bassist Jackson Waldhoff and keyboard player Michael Grande. Alongside them will be special guests Mark Johnstone on keyboards from The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band and Sonny Landreth on slide guitar.

The album’s debut single, “Rollin’ N Tumblin’”, showcases the duo’s unique approach, as the track opens with Shimabukuro’s electric ukulele that is drenched in delay psychedelics giving the listener the impression he’s playing an electric guitar. Set against Fleetwood’s tribal drum pattern, the song transitions to a more traditional blue rhythm, with Hammond Organ complementing Shimabukuro’s experimental playing, giving the track a unique sound that is fusion of psychedelic jazz-rock.

In a press release from their label, both Shimabukuro and Fleetwood give their thoughts on the new collaboration and when they got out of it.

“Mick’s energy when he plays is so infectious. He’s such an intense musician. He pushes everyone around him, and it’s inspiring to see his facial expression and watch his movement and the way he hits the drums.” – Shimabukuro

“Jake and I had a full let-it-all-go moment on this one!! Jake let his hair down. A Blues standard begin given a wake-up call!! – Fleetwood

Blues Experience promises to be a landmark release, combing the talents of Jake Shimabukuro and Mick Fleetwood with fresh innovative interpretations of blues classics. Fans can expect a bold and forward-looking album deeply rooted in tradition.

Blues Experience is set to release on October 18th via Forty Below Records.

Blues Experience Tracklisting :

Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers Rollin’ N Tumblin’ Need Your Love So Bad Kula Blues Whiter Shade of Pale I Wanna Get Funky Still Got The Blues Rockin’ In The Free World Songbird Songbird (Mick spoken word)

Listen to “Rollin’ N Tumblin’”, the new collaborative track between Jake Shimabukuro and Mick Fleetwood below:

