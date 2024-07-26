Jerry Cantrell Announces New Album I Want Blood For October 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “Vilified”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 26th, 2024 - 10:26 PM

Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains has announced his brand new solo album I Want Blood which is arriving later this year on October 18 via Double J Music. In celebration of the announcement, Cantrell has shared the visualizer for lead single “Vilified.”

Speaking on the forthcoming record, Cantrell commented, “This record is a serious piece of work. It’s a motherfucker. It’s hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that’s what you want, to end up in a different place. There’s a confidence to this album. I think it’s some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing.”

Cantrell’s new album is a truly star-studded affair from the multi-instrumentalists and vocalists offering their expertise across the board to the celebrated production of Joe Barresi who has worked with notable artists like Queens Of The Stone Age, Tool and The Melvins. Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo join in on bass while Faith No More’s Mike Bordin and Team Sleep’s Gil Sharone take on percussion. Better Lovers’ Greg Puciato, along with Lola Colette, are also notably featured on backing vocals.

Cantrell is currently on tour with Bush, visiting various cities throughout North America starting with tonight’s show in Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater and closing with a concert in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre on September 15.

I Want Blood Tracklist

1. Vilified

2. Off The Rails

3. Afterglow

4. I Want Blood

5. Echoes Of Laughter

6. Throw Me A Line

7. Let It Lie

8. Held Your Tongue

9. It Comes

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat