Superdrag’s John Davis Announces New Solo Album JINX For September 2024 Release, Shares New Single “The Future”

July 23rd, 2024

John Davis of Tennessee-based alternative rock band Superdrag has announced a new solo studio album entitled JINX. The LP is set to be released on September 27 via Lost In Ohio Records. Alongside the announcement, Davis has also shared lead single “The Future” alongside a cinematic accompanying music video.

Davis is an acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and founding member of Superdrag who has also played with The Lees Of Memory, The Rectangle Shades and Epic Ditch. Last year, Davis released his last solo album My Hope Is Found In A God Who Can Raise Up The Dead which officially arrived on April of 2023.

The track features Davis on guitar, Stewart Pack on bass and Henry Pack on drums with shared vocals between the three, creating a cohesive melody. “The Future” was produced, engineered and mixed by Henry and Stewart with Mike Purcell taking up mastering duties. The album itself was actually originally meant to serve as another Superdrag record, however, the rest of the group had directed their attention away from the songs while Davis continued crafting them into what would eventually become a new contribution to his solo project, JINX.

Speaking candidly on his songwriting process, Davis offered, “I’ve been writing songs for a long time and my process has never really changed. I just try to open my heart up and whatever’s in there, that’s what you get… We weren’t going to be bound by any of the earlier arrangements or earlier decisions about the songs and what we wanted to do was eliminate all the fat.”