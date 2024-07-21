ZZ Ward Shares Personal New Single & Video “Mother”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans July 21st, 2024 - 6:18 PM

ZZ Ward, has released a new single “Mother” and paring video. The electric jazz song discusses the hardships and dedication of motherhood.

In conversation about the new single, ZZ Ward said, “That’s a mother’s cry,” ZZ continues, “It’s that feeling of being weighed down with this new situation. I never expected men to hear it and relate, but I’ve heard more than a few feel it, too. I didn’t plan to make a blues song about motherhood, it just sort of happened naturally. I’ve always written to get through things in life. Suddenly, I was faced with a new job that’s 24/7 with no breaks, and that’s what I wrote about. But when you get tested, you discover who you are, and this song comes from a feeling of empowerment.”

Known for her AAA Radio Charts Top Ten song “Put The Gun Down,” this is ZZ Ward’s first release since her most recent EP Where Did All The Love Go? Additionally, her most recent 2023 album Dirty Shine, described as “an album that’s willing to go anywhere while also maintaining a consistent atmosphere throughout” by mxdwn writers.

The blues roots artist has revolutionized the genre with her personal contemplations on motherhood. Through discussions of her personal experiences, ZZ Ward is continuing to make striking music with deep-emotional sound.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford