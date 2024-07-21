RZA Announces New Classical Album A Ballet Through Mud For August 2024 Release

Home News Kayleigh Lycans July 21st, 2024 - 2:33 PM

Rapper RZA has announced a new classical album titled A Ballet Through Mud set to release on August 30, 2024. In collaboration with the production company, Platoon, where it will be available to stream after release.

A Ballet Through Mud is an original composition by RZA. The piece was performed by the Colorado Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Christopher Dragon in 2023 for the first time. The Wu-Tang: An American Saga star, had started this composition during the pandemic, and tells a coming-of-age story, through trials, love, and growth.

This will be RZA’s first major music release since 2022, when we shared singles such as “Fate of the World” with DJ Scratch. Years in the making, this emotional tale with Greek and Buddhist influences, will take the listener on their own journey of loss, love and exploration.

In conversation about the piece RZA explained “I have been composing my whole life, although I didn’t know initially that was what I was doing. The inspiration for ‘A Ballet Through Mud’ comes from my earliest creative output as a teenager, but its themes are universal—love, exploration, and adventure, I hope people use it to score their own lives, to transform a drive to the grocery store or sharing a meal with loved ones into something magical, to be inspired and let their imaginations take them into a different chamber, if only for a moment.”

The classical and emotional instrumental will be available to enjoy this fall, yet another striking production by American artist RZA.

Tracklist for RZA’s A Ballet Through Mud:

“Aeolian Beauty” “Clear Sky After Storm” “Ballet Through Mud” “Divine Intervention” “Freedom of Movement” “Soft Footsteps” “Goodnight” “The Night Dances When You Least Expect It” “Moving Meditation” “The Lotus Arrives”

Album Art for RZA’s A Ballet Through Mud:

Photo Credit: Owen Ela