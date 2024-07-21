Lizzo, Dee Snider, Finneas & More Reacts To Biden Dropping Out Of Presidential Race & Kamala Harris Becoming Potential POTUS Nominee

Home News Alana Overton July 21st, 2024 - 6:54 PM

In the ever-changing landscape of 2024, political and celebrity reactions of prominent figures including Lizzo, Dee Snider and Finneas have shared their thoughts on the dramatic news of President Joe Biden‘s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and the ensuing speculation about Vice President Kamala Harris potentially stepping into the role of the Democratic nominee.

This unexpected shift has sparked a range of responses from the entertainment world, reflecting diverse perspectives on the evolving political landscape. As the nation processes these developments, the insights from these influential voices provide a unique lens through which to view the changing dynamics of American politics, especially in today’s world. Biden’s statement has left an uncertain United States following the upcoming November election, with NME noting “Biden has also offered his “full support and endorsement” for Vice President Kamala Harris to be the next Democratic presidential candidate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FINNEAS (@finneas)

AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP FCKIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!! https://t.co/IAJO5yo79r — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 21, 2024

The reactions from Lizzo, Dee Snider, Finneas, and other notable figures highlight the broad impact of President Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race and the potential rise of Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. Their diverse perspectives reflect the various responses of the industry as a whole but also underscore the profound implications of this political shift. As the nation navigates this pivotal moment, the commentary from these influential voices offers a glimpse into the public’s evolving views and the anticipation surrounding the upcoming political election.