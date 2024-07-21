Dirty Honey Announce Fall 2024 ‘Can’t Find The Break’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Kayleigh Lycans July 21st, 2024 - 5:50 PM

Dirty Honey has announced a new dates for their 2024 tour, called Can’t Find The Break. This fall, they are adding a multitude of shows in North America. The tour is also celebrating their newest single “Don’t Put Out The Fire,” which has been making its live debut since the tour began. This is the band’s first release since the release of the music video for song, “Coming Home.” The rock n’ roll innovatives have consistently created showstopping numbers. Each song exudes classic rock through passionate lyrics, and striking sound.

In conversation about the new shows, lead of Dirty Honey Marc LaBelle said, “After visiting fans all over the world, we’re really excited to announce the final leg of our ‘Can’t Find the Brakes’ tour where we’ll be hitting new corners of North America along with some cities we’ve grown very familiar with. As you can tell from our live videos, audiences from Milan to Sydney and everywhere in between have been thirsty for our brand of Rock N’ Roll and we’re more excited than ever to get face to face with our fans right here at home.”

From September to November, fans can share the love with the Can’t Find The Break tour, with live shows all around North America. Dirty Honey cannot be missed.

Dirty Honey’s Can’t Find The Break North America Tour:

9/13/2024 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

9/14/2024 – Dubuque, IA – Q Casino

9/15/2024 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

9/17/2024 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

9/18/2024 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

9/20/2024 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

9/21/2024 – Wayne, IN – Piere’s, Ft.

9/22/2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

9/24/2024 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

9/25/2024 – Waterloo, ON Canada – Maxwell’s

9/27/2024 – Portland, ME – Aura

9/28/2024 – Del Lago, NY – Waterloo Casino

10/1/2024 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

10/2/2024 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

10/4/2024 – Atlantic City, NJ – Sound Waves at Hard Rock

10/5/2024 – Mashantucket, CT -The Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino

10/6/2024 – Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theatre

10/8/2024 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

10/9/2024 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

10/11/2024 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

10/12/2024 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

10/15/2024 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

10/16/2024 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

10/18/2024 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

10/20/2024 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

10/22/2024 – Wichita, KS – Temple Live

10/23/2024 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

10/25/2024 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

10/26/2024 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington Foco

10/29/2024 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

10/30/2024 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

10/31/2024 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

11/2/2024 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Casino, Rock N Brews Concert Series