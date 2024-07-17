Marissa Paternoster Of Screaming Females Shares Heavy New Noun Single “WANTED/CONSUMED”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 17th, 2024 - 1:19 AM

According to BrooklynVegan, Marissa Paternoster has returned with her first new music since the announcement of Screaming Females’ breakup back in early December. The material comes in the form of a heavy new double single from Paternoster’s solo moniker Noun which consists of two songs “WANTED” and “CONSUMED.” The duo, as BrooklynVegan reported, is now an official duo with Paternoster formally teaming up with Phillip Price, a multi-instrumental who has played for Kayo Dot and Moor Jewelry.

<a href="https://nountheband.bandcamp.com/album/wanted-consumed">WANTED/CONSUMED by NOUN</a>

For fans interested in seeing the duo live, Noun is hitting the road on a lengthy summer tour which starts up with a show in Kingston, New York on July 18 at Tubby’s. They will also be playing in Brooklyn on the 19th at Alphaville and in New Brunswick, New Jersey on the 20th at Clownhouse.

Noun will be picking up again in mid-August with an appearance at Fairview Fest on August 16 before visiting Louisville, Carbondale, Nashville, St. Louis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Denver, Grand Junction, Salt Lake City, Casper, Rapid City, Minot, Winnipeg and Fargo to close out their August shows.

In September, Paternoster and Price will be hitting the road again in Duluth, Minnesota at Jade Fountain on the 1st before stopping off in Minneapolis, Dubuque, Madison, Chicago and Milwaukee before bringing the tour to an end with a show at Blockhouse in Bloomington, Indiana on September 8.

Noun Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

7/18 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

7/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

7/20 – New Brunswick, NJ @ Clownhouse

8/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Fairview Fest

8/17 – Louisville, KY @ High Horse

8/18 – Carbondale, IL @ PK’s

8/19 – Nashville, TN @ Dark Matter

8/20 – St Louis, MO @ The Record Space

8/21 – Lawrence KS @ Replay Lounge

8/22 – Lincoln NE @ Duffy’s

8/23 – Denver, CO @ Ghost Canyon Festival

8/24 – Grand Junction, CO @ Copeka Coffee

8/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

8/27 – Casper, WY @ The Bourgeois Pig

8/28 – Rapid City, SD @ Triple E Collective

8/29 – Minot, ND @ Main St. Books

8/30 – Winnipeg, MB @ Handsome Daughter

8/31 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

9/1 – Duluth, MN @ Jade Fountain

9/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cloudland Theater

9/4 – Dubuque, IA @ Smokestack

9/5 – Madison, WI @ Mickey’s

9/6 – Chicago, IL @ Archer Ballroom

9/7 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

9/8 – Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse