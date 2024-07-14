NEW MUSIC ALERT: Wunderhorse Shares Thrilling New Single & Video ‘Silver”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans July 14th, 2024 - 5:06 PM

Wunderhorse has released a new single titled “Silver” and an exciting new video. This is the third song released in anticipation for their upcoming album, set for release August 30th, 2024, named Midas. The video features lead, Jacob Slater mirrored with a bird in a cage, and flashes of a burning dollhouse. The mostly black and white video tells a raw story of performance, entrapment, and the sad truth of freedom.

Slater described the single saying, “The song is about that ugly side of yourself that you try to keep a secret, but you know it’s there because it makes your skin crawl sometimes,” It gets you places but fucks you up in the process. Everyone has elements of their makeup that they’d rather not admit to or keep locked away and never look at. That’s what ‘Silver’ is about. Kind of.”

Recorded with producer Craig Silvey and released through Communion/Mick Music, the single gives a window into the upcoming raw album. Slater described the album as saying, “When we first went into the studio to make this record, the only thing we were sure about is how we wanted it to sound; very imperfect, very live, very raw; no frills.”

Slater continues by saying, “We wanted it to sound like your face is pressed up against the amplifiers, like you’ve been locked inside the bass drum.”

With guitarist Harry Fowler, bassist Peter Woodin and drummer Jamie Staples, Wunderhorse is stunning with their most recent releases and fans wait with great hope for their upcoming album.

Wunderhorse’s Midas Tracklist:

“Midas” “Rain” “Emily” “Silver” “Arizona” “Superman” “July” “Cathedrals” “Girl” “Aeroplane”

Wunderhorse’s Midas Album Cover: