Pohoda Festival Featuring Thievery Corporation, Black Pumas, Royal Blood & More Canceled After Tent Collapse Injures 29

Sarah Faller July 13th, 2024 - 2:05 PM

Pohoda Festival, a large music festival in Northern Slovakia with estimated 30,000 attendees, was forced to cancel the third day of the festival due to a collapse of one of their tent stages (via NME)

During the second day of the festival, July 12, there was a large storm with heavy winds and lightning. The storm caused instability in one of the tents. The tent then collapsed with dozens of festival attendees inside. There were 29 injuries, most minor lacerations from the collapse with one moderate injury that involved a hip fracture. The storm had already disrupted the festival earlier in the day as some sets were cut on the 12th for safety concerns.

Due to worries about structural safety, and the inability to have the structures properly inspected, the organizers were forced to end the festival on the evening of the 12th. The cancellation of the third day cuts many anticipated sets from the program. This includes sets from Nia Archives, Black Pumas, and Mount Kimbie.

Unfortunately it’s not the first time the festival has faced such complications. In 2009 a similar tent related complication occurred when heavy winds collapsed a tent.

