Renowned electronic music producer deadmau5 has unveiled an epic new single under his TESTPILOT alias “Wet.” Known for his genre-defying sound, deadmau5 delivers a track that is both captivating and immersive. “Wet” showcases TESTPILOT’s darker, more experimental side, featuring intricate beats and layers that draw listeners into a deep, sonic journey. Fans of deadmau5 are sure to be captivated by this latest release, which marks a bold evolution in his ever-evolving musical landscape. deadmau5 is set to release EP –TITLED some ep– on July 19, 2024.

Frank 151 states that “While deadmau5 remains a cornerstone in the electronic dance scene, TESTPILOT serves as Zimmerman’s vehicle to explore its darker, more visceral side,” he adds on with “It’s a testament to his versatility and commitment to pushing boundaries, ensuring that fans old and new have something unique to experience, regardless of the name he chooses to perform under.” TESTPILOT has been under works since 2013, proving deadmau5’s commitment to crafting musical vision in his work and for audiences alike. With “Wet,” deadmau5 continues to solidify his status as a trailblazer in the electronic music scene, leaving listeners eager for what’s next in his artistic journey.