Cults Share Stirring New Single “Hung The Moon”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer
New York’s Indie pop band Cults captures attention once again with their stirring new single, “Hung The Moon.” This song highlights their signature blend of ethereal melodies and poignant storytelling, resonating with both longtime fans and new listeners. As they continue to push the boundaries of their sound, Cults’ latest release challenges their artistry and showcases their creative evolution. The song’s languid tempo adds a nostalgic warmth, perfectly complementing the crackling ambiance of a record player, enhancing the overall listening experience.
According to Stereogum, Brian Oblivion explains that “It’s a sweet nursery rhyme set to an ominous tone. It goes back to the concept of growing up. Life doesn’t stop when you check all of the boxes; it gets crazier. There’s always possibility, adversity, and fun up ahead.” This particular track comes from their upcoming album To The Ghosts, set to release on July 26, 2024. It is also available for pre-sale. Cults is also set to launch their Tour, supported by Vampire Weekend starting on August 1, 2024 in Millvale, Philadelphia and will conclude on November 15, 2024 in Warsaw, Poland.
CULTS TOUR DATES
08-01 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
08-02 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme
08-03 – Chicago, IL – Official Lollapalooza Afterparty at Outset
08-04 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
08-06 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
08-07 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
08-09 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
08-10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
08-12 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
08-13 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
08-15 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club
08-16 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
08-17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda
08-18 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
08-20 – Dallas, TX – Sons of Hermann Hall
08-21 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock
08-22 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live
08-24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
08-25 – Orlando, FL – The Social
08-26 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
08-28 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
09-19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center *
09-20 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *
09-21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheatre *
09-23 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *
09-24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *
09-25 – Laval, QC – Place Bell *
09-27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *
09-28 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts *
09-30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *
10-01 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *
10-02 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion *
10-04 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend
10-05 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
10-06 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm
10-08 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion *
10-09 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre *
10-11 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *
10-12 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *
10-13 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *
10-15 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *
10-17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *
11-04 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 3
11-05 – London, UK – Electric Brixton
11-06 – Brighton, UK – Concorde2
11-08 – Paris, France – Le Trabendo
11-09 – Rouen, France – Le 106
11-10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Bitterzoet
11-12 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall
11-13 – Berlin, Germany – Metropol
11-14 – Prague, Czech Republic – MeetFactory
11-15 – Warsaw, Poland – Niebo