Cults Share Stirring New Single “Hung The Moon”

Home News Alana Overton July 12th, 2024 - 4:11 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

New York’s Indie pop band Cults captures attention once again with their stirring new single, “Hung The Moon.” This song highlights their signature blend of ethereal melodies and poignant storytelling, resonating with both longtime fans and new listeners. As they continue to push the boundaries of their sound, Cults’ latest release challenges their artistry and showcases their creative evolution. The song’s languid tempo adds a nostalgic warmth, perfectly complementing the crackling ambiance of a record player, enhancing the overall listening experience.

According to Stereogum, Brian Oblivion explains that “It’s a sweet nursery rhyme set to an ominous tone. It goes back to the concept of growing up. Life doesn’t stop when you check all of the boxes; it gets crazier. There’s always possibility, adversity, and fun up ahead.” This particular track comes from their upcoming album To The Ghosts, set to release on July 26, 2024. It is also available for pre-sale. Cults is also set to launch their Tour, supported by Vampire Weekend starting on August 1, 2024 in Millvale, Philadelphia and will conclude on November 15, 2024 in Warsaw, Poland.

CULTS TOUR DATES

08-01 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

08-02 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

08-03 – Chicago, IL – Official Lollapalooza Afterparty at Outset

08-04 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

08-06 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

08-07 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

08-09 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

08-10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

08-12 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

08-13 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

08-15 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

08-16 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

08-17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

08-18 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

08-20 – Dallas, TX – Sons of Hermann Hall

08-21 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock

08-22 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live

08-24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

08-25 – Orlando, FL – The Social

08-26 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

08-28 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

09-19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center *

09-20 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *

09-21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheatre *

09-23 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

09-24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

09-25 – Laval, QC – Place Bell *

09-27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *

09-28 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts *

09-30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

10-01 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

10-02 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion *

10-04 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend

10-05 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

10-06 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

10-08 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

10-09 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre *

10-11 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *

10-12 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

10-13 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

10-15 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

10-17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

11-04 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 3

11-05 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

11-06 – Brighton, UK – Concorde2

11-08 – Paris, France – Le Trabendo

11-09 – Rouen, France – Le 106

11-10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Bitterzoet

11-12 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

11-13 – Berlin, Germany – Metropol

11-14 – Prague, Czech Republic – MeetFactory

11-15 – Warsaw, Poland – Niebo